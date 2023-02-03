Love Island’s Anna-May Robey reveals she thinks THIS girl is playing a game

Love Island’s Anna-May Robey thinks her co-star Jessie Wynter is playing a game.

The Australian bombshell immediately had her sights set on Will Young when she entered the villa alongside Aaron Waters.

The 26-year-old and the TikTok-famous farmer have been inseparable ever since.

On Thursday night, Jessie even friend zoned new boy Casey O’Gorman in favour of continuing to get to know Will.

However, dumped Islander Anna-May thinks the Australian mightn’t be true to her word.

During an interview with Grazia UK, the 20-year-old was asked: “Who do you think is playing the biggest game?,” to which she immediately responded: “Jessie.”

“I think she came in and she went straight to Will. She didn’t really give any of the other boys a chance.”

“Obviously, she’s been on Love Island before, and she’s watched it before coming in, so she kind of knows who the public like.”

“I could be wrong, but that’s just what I think.”

Anna-May’s dumped Love Island co-star David Salako chimed in: “I agree. Everything Anna-May said I literally agree with. I think Jessie could be playing a game.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9.30pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.