Love Island’s Angel and Ty stress that the show is ‘not for the faint-hearted’

Although Love Island’s Angel and Ty walked away from the Villa having found love, they believe the show is “not for the faint-hearted.”

Leaving the Island in fourth place, the two Bombshells didn’t expect to make it to the final.

Reflecting on their initial connection, Angel shared, “Yes, a spark from the beginning. We said we were open to getting to know other people, but it was always each other. We always said it would take a lot to turn heads”, and Ty added, “We clicked straight away.”

When asked about what it was like witnessing all the drama go down in the Villa, Ty answered: “There was a bit of pressure to put your two pence in sometimes, but I didn’t think it was worth it.”

Angel chimed in, saying, “Luckily, I wasn’t involved in the girls’ divide and was friends with them all.”

Regarding what’s on the horizon for the couple, they want to meet each other’s families, and have “date nights, chilled nights in…”

“I want to come down to London and spend a few days there and go from there,” Ty confirmed.

On if they learned anything about themselves when in the Villa, Ty said: “I have always been good at processing emotions but it made me realise it’s important to show your emotions and be vulnerable.

“If you need to cry, cry. Real men cry.”

Angel replied: “I’m more confident. I had to walk in on my own, which was major.”

“Also talking about emotions, you wouldn’t necessarily tell someone how you feel so early on but it’s made me realise it’s good to do that.”

When asked if they would recommend going on Love Island to a friend, Ty said: “I would, I feel like it’s not for the faint hearted, but why not?”

“It’s been amazing and I wouldn’t change it. I’m grateful to have done it and have walked out a better person.”

