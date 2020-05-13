Love Island’s Amy Hart shares candid message about overcoming body ‘insecurities’

"Is anyone else using this time to think back on all the time they’ve wasted in the past?"

Amy Hart has shared a candid message about overcoming her “insecurities.”

The Love Island star discussed her battle with body confidence and encouraged her 1.2 million followers to “stop worrying and enjoy life” amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Amy took to Instagram and posted a powerful message alongside photos of her in a bikini in Dubai.

“Is anyone else using this time to think back on all the time they’ve wasted in the past?” she started the post.

“I took this picture in the bathroom in Dubai to send to the holiday group chat. I’d gone to change bikinis for paddle boarding and spent a good 15 mins deciding whether or not my hips looked too big 🙄.”

“I sent this to the girls to get their opinion on wether or not I was safe to venture out or if I should go back to the room and get something else.”

The 27-year-old explained to her fans that she has come a long way from struggling with body image.

“Now when I scroll through our Dubai pictures all I think of is how much fun we had and how I wish we could go again, not the insecurities I felt that day,” she admitted.

“So what I’m saying is…enjoy your life, drink the wine and try to stop worrying,” she added.

In March, the former flight attendant decided to take a break from social media after she was sent nasty messages from trolls about her veneers.

