Love Island’s Adam Collard reveals new details about split from Paige Thorne

Adam Collard has revealed new details about his split from Paige Thorne.

The former couple struck up a romance on Love Island 2022, but their relationship hit the rocks last September.

While he denied anything happened at the time, Paige alleged she’s been sent more videos of Adam with other girls that same night.

In a new interview with The UK Sun, Adam revealed he’s taking a break from dating following his split from Paige.

“I don’t regret anything,” the Newcastle native told the publication. “I’ve had relationships and some have worked out better than others. I’ve had bad breakups and you learn from it. I’ll still have them again.”

“Not everything you have seen is what it seems,” he cryptically added.

Speaking about his relationship with Paige, the Love Island veteran continued: “It could have worked, but a seven-hour distance between Newcastle and Swansea definitely puts a lot of pressure on you.”

“If you’d asked me when I came off Love Island if I was ready to settle down with Paige, then I would have said yes, but I learnt we’re just different people,” Adam continued.

“You don’t really realise in the villa that you can have someone who is perfect for you in that scenario, but then when you come out you can just live different lives.”

“That was one of the things that we found out,” the Love Island star said. “Distance was one of them, but also personalities too.”

“I’m very work-driven. I’m not saying she isn’t at all. We just live completely separate lives.”

Adam continued: “She’s a paramedic and I want her to do really really well with that. She will do amazing with that because that’s what she loves, but I just love different things.”

Speaking about how he’s been portrayed on TV across both seasons of Love Island – 2018 and 2022, the Geordie said: “I don’t mind my bad boy reputation. I’m still getting tweeted about after the stuff I did when I was 21 or 22.”

“It sounds weird but I always said to myself one thing: If you put me in a room with someone for an hour, even if they have that opinion on me, I do think I can change it.”

“I love my family, my dogs and home. I’m just a normal kid who was thrown into this position where I had to make important decisions that affected other people.”

“At 21, I’m going to mess-up,” he said. “There’s a reason why people thought I was better behaved in series eight – I wasn’t, I was older and more mature, it’s as easy as that.”

“I would love to meet the girl of my dreams, but right now I’m not looking for them.”

“The Paige thing was such a big thing in my life and in her life that I probably need a little bit out of time out.”

“I am really a hopeless romantic at heart. I do actually think there’s a a person for everyone who makes them not look for anyone else and be completely head over heels. I still do believe in soulmates. Maybe I’ve watched too many films.”

Adam and Paige struck up a romance on Love Island 2022 after she parted ways with Jacques O’Neill.

The pair went on the place fifth on the hit dating show, narrowly missing out on a coveted spot in the final.

