Love Island winner Nathan Massey launches into social media rant as he returns to normal job after fame

Love Island winner Nathan Massey has hit out at the UK government after he revealed he has returned to his normal job after fame.

Alongside his now-wife, Cara De La Hoyde, the 33-year-old celebrity won the second season of Love Island, catapulting him to stardom.

Following the show, the couple married and had two children together: Freddie, who is seven years old, and Delilah, who is five

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LORD Nathan Massey (@nathanmassey_)

The pair continue to work as influencers on social media; however, Nathan has now revealed he has returned to his previous job as a carpenter, and hit back at being “taxed through his nose.”

Taking to Instagram, Nathan captioned the clip: “Rant alert 🚨 …. We are all really getting our pants pulled down 😮‍💨😮‍💨 and all I can do is laugh … worrying times 🤦🏻‍♂️”

“It’s just hit me how much tax that we are paying. Like, don’t get me wrong, we do okay, we’re not multi-millionaires by any stretch of the imagination, I wish I was but we’re not, we do OK.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LORD Nathan Massey (@nathanmassey_)

“I’m back on the tools, I work on the tools when I can, when we’re not doing our bits on social media etcetera, and it’s just hit me how much we are getting taxed, and the VAT and everything we’ve got to pay is worrying.”

“Genuinely, how is anyone in this day and age supposed to get ahead of the game?” he questioned.

“It’s like, catch up, catch up, catch up. You know, it’s really a dark timing in in our history. I think it’s wowed me, I’m not gonna lie.”

After winning Love Island series two in 2017, Nathan and Cara took home the £50,000.

Shortly after, they were snatched up for a number of lucrative web and television partnerships.

Last November, Cara shut down her business, still owing £25,000 to the tax man and in £90,000 worth of debt.

Cara and Nathan still run their joint company, Delamassey, which they founded in July of last year.