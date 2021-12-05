Love Island winner Millie Court celebrates 25th birthday with star-studded bash in Essex

Love Island winner Millie Court celebrated her 25th birthday in style on Saturday night.

The reality star threw a star-studded bash at Array Essex, a plush restaurant bar owned by former Love Island winner Kem Cetinay.

Millie, who won the popular dating show in August with her boyfriend Liam Reardon, shared snaps from her party on Instagram, which was attended by a host of Love Island stars.

The 25-year-old looked stunning in an embellished rainbow mini dress, which she paired with a pink Balenciaga bag.

Want to know where Millie got her dress? Well we did a bit of digging and found out she picked up her party dress from New Arrivals here.

Unfortunately the dress doesn’t come cheap though, as it’ll set you back €454.30.

As we mentioned before, a host of Love Island stars attended Millie’s birthday bash, including her close pals Lucinda Strafford, Chloe Burrows, and Toby Aromolaran.

Chloe shared videos from the party on Instagram, including a funny clip of Toby dancing.

While he didn’t appear in any of the social media snaps, Millie’s boyfriend and fellow Love Island star Liam Reardon was also in attendance.

The pair recently moved into their own house in Essex, and earlier in the day – Liam posted a sweet tribute to her online.

Sharing loved-up snaps of them together, he wrote: “Want to wish my Gorgeous, kind and loving girlfriend a massive happy birthday.”

“Everyday is constant laughs with you and I wouldn’t change for the world. It’s been a crazy year which I never expected, but I’m so grateful for it all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Reardon (@liamreardon1)

“I Can’t wait to see out the 2021 with you on our holiday and look forward to 2022. I love you🖤🥳 @milliegracecourt,” he added.

The Gosscast is back with a brand new episode, sponsored by Irish-owned CBD company Greenheart CBD.

Hosted by Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker, the girls discuss how 2021 has become the year of redemption for some of our favourite noughties icons.

They also chat about the Bennifer reunion, Avril Lavigne’s comeback, and what fashion pieces they’re seeing back in style.

Watch the full episode below, or else listen on Spotify or iTunes.