Love Island winner Ekin-Su ‘approached by record labels to launch music career’

Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has reportedly been approached by record labels in a bid to launch her music career.

The Turkish actress won the eighth series of the ITV2 series with her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti, after securing 63.69% of the final vote.

During her time on the show, fans unearthed a song Ekin-Su released back in 2018 in collaboration with Turkish singer Seçil Gür.

The song, called ‘Yeniden Başlasın’ (which translates to ‘Let It Be Again’), was released alongside a music video which featured the pair dancing and singing to the track.

A source told The Sun: “Record labels have been in touch to sign Ekin-Su up. She gets emails all the time.”

“It’s early days yet, she is so busy with acting and all her other commitments at the moment, but singing is one of her passions.”

“It’s definitely something she would love to pursue in the future.”

During an exclusive interview with Goss.ie recently, the Love Island winner said she’d definitely throw her hat in the ring to compete in the Eurovision.

When asked if she could see herself representing the UK or Turkey in the song contest, the 28-year-old gushed: “Yes, I’d love to! That’s a big fat yes!”

“Yeah I’d love to do that, honestly,” she added.

Representing the UK may be Ekin-Su’s only option though, as Turkey has not participated in the Eurovision since 2012 in protest at changes in the contest’s voting system.

Rumours about Turkey returning to the Eurovision have circulated over the years, but as of 2022, they are yet to return to the song contest.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is set to take place in the United Kingdom.

Next year’s contest was supposed to be hosted by Ukraine, who won the 2022 contest with the song ‘Stefania’ by Kalush Orchestra, but they are unable to meet the demands of hosting the event due to security concerns caused by Russia’s invasion of their country.