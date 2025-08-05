Love Island voting percentages revealed after Toni and Cach win the show

Love Island voting percentages have been revealed after Toni and Cach won the show.

On Monday night, the fan favourite pair were crowned the winners of Love Island 2025.

The result made Toni the first-ever American bombshell to win the series.

Harry and Shakira came in second place overall, while Yamin and Jamie came in third place, and Angel and Ty came fourth.

Love Island has now revealed the percentage of votes won by the winning couple.

Toni and Cach won 33.5% of the public vote, with Harry and Shakira were close behind them with 26.2%.

Yas and Jamie had 22% of the vote, while Angel and Ty claimed 18.3%.

In their first post-show interview with ITV, Toni was asked how she felt about winning the series as the first-ever American bombshell.

Toni said: “Amazing! I feel like I’m representing a whole nation! I didn’t expect to make it past week one.”

Cach reiterated the feeling, stating: “It feels amazing. I was 100% authentically myself and luckily the public liked it, so I’m buzzing. I appreciate every moment on the show, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity and I wouldn’t have done it any other way.”

