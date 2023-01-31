Love Island villa ‘struck down by nasty virus’

The Love Island villa has reportedly been struck down by a nasty virus.

According to The UK Sun, some of the contestants and the production team have been badly affected by the sickness.

It is unknown how the virus made its way into the South African villa.

A source told the publication: “Love Island might look very sexy on the television but behind the scenes there has been a bug going around.”

“As well as rushing to the Beach Hut for a chat, the islanders have also been dashing off to use the loo.”

“It has been pretty rough for some of them. Some of the production team have also been affected by the sickness bug.”

“It has torn its way through the set and the aftermath has been less than appealing.”

The source continued: “Despite this, the cast have still been going all out to impress their partners. The bug has certainly given all the islanders a dose of reality.”

