Love Island viewers think this contestant ‘deserves better’

Love Island viewers think bombshell Danica Taylor “deserves better”.

The dancer joined the show last week, and was asked to choose what boy she wanted to couple up with just hours after she arrived at the villa.

After choosing fishmonger Luca Bish and treading on Gemma Owen’s toes, Danica was sent out on a date with an unhappy Luca.

Luca made it clear to Danica that he was not interested in getting to know her on a romantic level, but promised to be her “wingman” on her journey to find love.

A few days later, Antigoni Buxton entered the villa as a bombshell, and she was allowed to pick three boys to go on speed dates with.

She opted to picnic with the “Italian Stallion” Davide Sanclimenti, Scotsman Jay Younger, and Dubliner Dami Hope.

Love Island viewers have hit out at Danica’s “unfair” treatment in comparison to Antigoni.

One Twitter user wrote: “I actually think Danica has been done dirty by love island forced to pick someone on her first night and not given dates with anyone else all for cinematic viewings.”

A second said: “Bring a man in for Danica. Aunty was done soooooo dirty,” as a third agreed, “Danica did not get welcome like this 👀.”

A fourth tweeted: “They did Danica dirty tho.. homegirl never really got a chance,” and another said: “This is how Danica should’ve been welcomed 😭😭.”

I actually think Danica has been done dirty by love island forced to pick someone on her first night and not given dates with anyone else all for cinematic viewings #LoveIsland — 𓂀 (@TerriLi) June 23, 2022

This is how Danica should’ve been welcomed. 😭😭 #LoveIsland — Gordonsexual (@Rushe_C) June 23, 2022

Love Island fans also branded Luca’s treatment of Danica as “unnecessarily rude.”

One Twitter user said: “Danica and luca hate each other looooool,” as another tweeted: “Luca is behavin like he’s got to be nasty to Danica to demonstrate and prove his love to Gemma.. 📺🙄.

A third fan wrote: “i don’t like the way luca treats danica at all its so weird and unfunny,” and a fourth agreed: “no but seriously why is luca still acting weird with danica? it’s giving playful from her side but from him it’s bad vibes and it’s annoying.”

Danica and luca hate each other looooool #loveisland — indiyah island (@mervn25) June 23, 2022

Luca is behavin like he’s got to be nasty to Danica to demonstrate and prove his love to Gemma.. 📺🙄 #LoveIsland — The Curls.. 💋 xo (@KoolieGyal92) June 22, 2022

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

