Love Island viewers left raging after ‘unfair’ Casa Amor postcard

"So they made Teddy look worse on the postcard than Liam?"

Love Island viewers were left fuming after the “unfair” Casa Amor postcard.

On Wednesday night’s episode, the girls in the main villa received a postcard containing photos of the boys in Casa Amor getting cosy with the new girls.

The snaps included a picture of Hugo kissing new Amy, Tyler kissing Clarisse, and Jake sitting next to Kaila.

Teddy, who has been sleeping on the outside beds and has stayed loyal to Faye while in Casa Amor, was photographed kissing Clarisse in a challenge – leaving Faye fuming.

Meanwhile Millie is under the impression that she has nothing to worry about when it comes to Liam, who was photographed sleeping in the same bed as Millie.

Little does she know Liam has told Lillie he is “really attracted” to her and said that he wants to kiss her.

Check out the best Twitter reactions below:

Teddy deserves an apology the producers did him so dirty when he’s actually been loyal compared to Liam who the producers allowed #LoveIslandUK #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Urwz3BwgLl — pharrell (@bossman9871233) July 28, 2021

Me knowing Teddy is sleeping on the day bed #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ozwabvNtph — Missguided (@Missguided) July 28, 2021

FAYE NO TEDDYS INNOCENT PLS STAY LOYAL TO HIM #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/MXlT1D2Htm — evangeline (@e_geline2917) July 28, 2021

SOMEONE TELL FAYE THAT TEDDY HASN’T DONE ANYTHING PLS #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/vyVjR98VOK — shauna banks (@shaunabanksxo) July 28, 2021

The whole of the UK knowing teddy is sleeping on the daybed and that postcard done him dirty #loveisland pic.twitter.com/1HY6hb1ron — Ayeisha Armstrong (@AyeishaArmstro3) July 28, 2021

Why didn’t they put this on the postcard 😩 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/UJaD1uSxzp — Lazypops50 (@niamh99015568) July 28, 2021

so they made teddy look worse on the postcard than liam? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/HFP2BRtv3x — sarah (￣д￣;)ノ=3=3=3 (@missb0yy) July 28, 2021

it's so unfair for the producers to show teddy kissing clarisse… IT WAS A CHALLENGE #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/EkIjP7PvVv — aishah 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🤍 (@axaishah) July 28, 2021

I am so upset about what they’ve done to Faye and Teddy here, it’s cruel and unfair #LoveIsland — Eliza ✨ (@elizadarlings) July 28, 2021