Home UK Showbiz Love Island viewers left raging after ‘unfair’ Casa Amor postcard

Love Island viewers left raging after ‘unfair’ Casa Amor postcard

"So they made Teddy look worse on the postcard than Liam?"

By
Sophie Clarke
-
©ITV Plc

Love Island viewers were left fuming after the “unfair” Casa Amor postcard.

On Wednesday night’s episode, the girls in the main villa received a postcard containing photos of the boys in Casa Amor getting cosy with the new girls.

The snaps included a picture of Hugo kissing new Amy, Tyler kissing Clarisse, and Jake sitting next to Kaila.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Teddy, who has been sleeping on the outside beds and has stayed loyal to Faye while in Casa Amor, was photographed kissing Clarisse in a challenge – leaving Faye fuming.

Meanwhile Millie is under the impression that she has nothing to worry about when it comes to Liam, who was photographed sleeping in the same bed as Millie.

Little does she know Liam has told Lillie he is “really attracted” to her and said that he wants to kiss her.

Check out the best Twitter reactions below:

Ad
Previous articleChrishell Stause dating her Selling Sunset co-star
Next articleBetter Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk ‘stable’ in hospital after collapsing on set
Sophie Clarke

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR