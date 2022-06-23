Love Island viewers left in hysterics over Jacques’ comment about Ekin-Su

Love Island viewers were in hysterics during tonight’s episode as Jacques O’Neill branded Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu a “headache”.

After hurricane Ekin-Su hit the villa, the rugby star was quick to defend his fellow Islander Jay Younger against her comments.

After the actress hit out at Jay, the 23-year-old jumped in and said: “He’s found out what you are in two days, you’re a f*****g headache.”

Fans of the show flocked to Twitter to discuss Jacques’ savage response.

One Twitter user wrote, “Lol Jacques is savage ‘ur a f*****g headache’,” as another said, “That has to be the best line of the year by Jacques. Boom !!”

A third tweeted, “Jacques may be a nonce but that headache line was 24 carat gold.”

Lol Jacques is Savage “ur a fucking headache” #loveisland pic.twitter.com/MHdrfPkHOl — Kim Muca (@KimMuca_) June 23, 2022

“you done the same to him” & “he found out what you are in 2 days, a fucking headache” omg Jacques is NOT holding back #loveisland pic.twitter.com/6AgML7tcJF — Darcey Bennett (@Darcey_Bennett_) June 23, 2022

Jacques may be a nonce but that headache line was 24 carat gold — Chaz 🇲🇦 (@chazpitts98) June 23, 2022

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.