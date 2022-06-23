Ad
Love Island viewers left in hysterics over Jacques’ comment about Ekin-Su

From Lifted Entertainment
Emma Costigan
Love Island viewers were in hysterics during tonight’s episode as Jacques O’Neill branded Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu a “headache”.

After hurricane Ekin-Su hit the villa, the rugby star was quick to defend his fellow Islander Jay Younger against her comments.

After the actress hit out at Jay, the 23-year-old jumped in and said: “He’s found out what you are in two days, you’re a f*****g headache.” 

Fans of the show flocked to Twitter to discuss Jacques’ savage response.

One Twitter user wrote, “Lol Jacques is savage ‘ur a f*****g headache’,” as another said, “That has to be the best line of the year by Jacques. Boom !!”

A third tweeted, “Jacques may be a nonce but that headache line was 24 carat gold.”

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

