Love Island viewers crack up as they spot ‘ode’ to Molly-Mae Hague in latest episode

Love Island fans were amused by the show’s apparent nod to Molly-Mae Hague during Friday night’s episode.

Since her stint on the dating show in 2019, Molly-Mae has become the richest Islander in its eight-year history.

In Friday’s episode, Kygo’s song Love Me Now played in the background as the islanders were shown getting ready for bed.

In the song, artist Zoe Wees sings the opening lyric: “Only 24 hours in the day.”

The song choice sent Love Island viewers into a frenzy, as they pointed out the nod to Molly-Mae’s previous comments on the Diary Of A CEO podcast.

In January, the blonde beauty came under fire for comments she made about her success, stating that “we all have the same 24 hours in the day.”

If you’re homeless just buy a house ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nRBVLBx8a9 — 🚩 (@tsrbys) January 5, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Love Island fans highlighted the unfortunate song lyric.

One fan wrote, “did anyone catch the ‘we only have 24 hours in a day’ song at the end before the second set of ads,” whilst another said, “I did not just hear a song saying ‘there’s only 24 hours in a day’ Molly mae is with us.”

A third user weighed in, tweeting: “Ain’t no way did the song playing in the background say you only got 24 hours in a day.”

I did not just hear a song saying “there’s only 24 hours in a day”

Molly mae is with us #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/P0F3j9XZNq — maddie barker (@maddieb51893521) June 10, 2022

The influencer entered the Love Island villa on day four of the 2019 series.

She found love with her boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury, and the couple came runner up to 2019 winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

After leaving the villa, Molly-Mae signed a six-figure deal with Pretty Little Thing, and in 2021 she became the Creative Director of the brand.

The Hertfordshire native launched her own self-tanning brand Filter by Molly-Mae in 2019, and she regularly collaborates with huge brands like Beauty Works.