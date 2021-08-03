Home UK Showbiz Love Island viewers brand Kaz ‘a hypocrite’ after her argument with Irish...

Love Island viewers brand Kaz ‘a hypocrite’ after her argument with Irish contestant Matthew

The fashion blogger has feelings for both Tyler and Matthew

Jodie McCormack
©ITV Plc

Love Island viewers have branded Kaz Kamwi “a hypocrite” after her argument with Irish contestant Matthew MacNabb.

The popular contestant was coupled up with Tyler Cruickshank prior to Casa Amor, where he got close to new girl Clarisse Juliette.

The fashion blogger was left heartbroken after seeing a photo of Tyler and Clarisse in bed together, and she decided to recouple with Belfast native Matthew.

©ITV Plc

During Monday night’s episode, Tyler admitted he still had feeling for Kaz, but said he wanted to continue to get to know both her and Clarisse.

Kaz told Tyler she didn’t want to be his “second option”, and said she wasn’t going to “sit around” and wait for him to make a decision on who he wanted to be with.

The 26-year-old revealed she would continue to get to know Matthew in the meantime, but later told Matthew she wanted him to give her “100%” as she felt he had been withdrawing from her since Casa Amor.

©ITV Plc

Taking to Twitter after the episode aired, one fan wrote: “Sorry but Kaz is being a hypocrite. She wants BOTH Tyler and Matthew to only be focused on her but wants to explore the two options? That’s very muggy!”

A second tweeted: “Why should Matt be fully committed to Kaz if she’s not fully committed to him?”

Love Island 2019 winner Amber Gill penned: “Kaz and Tyler are both hypocrites. They want to get to know both the others but don’t want that done to themselves.”


At the end of Monday night’s episode, a looming recoupling was teased, where the girls will get to decide who they want to couple up with.

Fans are unsure of who will pick who, with the villa still reeling from the Casa Amor fall-out.

Millie and Abigail haven’t gotten to know anyone else since their partners Toby and Liam were unfaithful in Casa Amor, while Kaz will have to decide whether she wants to give Tyler another chance or pursue a romance with Matthew.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.

Jodie McCormack

