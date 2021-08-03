Love Island viewers brand Kaz ‘a hypocrite’ after her argument with Irish contestant Matthew

The fashion blogger has feelings for both Tyler and Matthew

Love Island viewers have branded Kaz Kamwi “a hypocrite” after her argument with Irish contestant Matthew MacNabb.

The popular contestant was coupled up with Tyler Cruickshank prior to Casa Amor, where he got close to new girl Clarisse Juliette.

The fashion blogger was left heartbroken after seeing a photo of Tyler and Clarisse in bed together, and she decided to recouple with Belfast native Matthew.

During Monday night’s episode, Tyler admitted he still had feeling for Kaz, but said he wanted to continue to get to know both her and Clarisse.

Kaz told Tyler she didn’t want to be his “second option”, and said she wasn’t going to “sit around” and wait for him to make a decision on who he wanted to be with.

The 26-year-old revealed she would continue to get to know Matthew in the meantime, but later told Matthew she wanted him to give her “100%” as she felt he had been withdrawing from her since Casa Amor.

Taking to Twitter after the episode aired, one fan wrote: “Sorry but Kaz is being a hypocrite. She wants BOTH Tyler and Matthew to only be focused on her but wants to explore the two options? That’s very muggy!”

A second tweeted: “Why should Matt be fully committed to Kaz if she’s not fully committed to him?”

Love Island 2019 winner Amber Gill penned: “Kaz and Tyler are both hypocrites. They want to get to know both the others but don’t want that done to themselves.”

Why shouldn’t Matthew slow down though? It’s clear that there’s still something between Kaz and Tyler so he’s being cautious. I think Kaz is asking for too much #LoveIsland — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) August 2, 2021

Kaz getting annoyed at Matt for not cuddling her and getting annoyed at Tyler for not giving her 100% is making me dislike her so much #LoveIsland — ash (@ashleigheok) August 3, 2021

Kaz still entertaining Matt but wanting 100% from Tyler 😵‍💫#loveisland — KELLYFF✨ (@kellyff9082) August 3, 2021

Kaz my good sis do you not realise that the reason you’re crying over Tyler is the same reason Matt is no longer giving you attention. Make up your own mind G #loveisland — sam.i.am (@__justsamantha) August 3, 2021

Kaz is having issues with Matthew purely as an excuse to choose Tyler at the “recoupling “. We’re seeing the real Kaz for the hypocrite she is. #loveisland — Eileen M Cumiskey (@cumiskey55) August 3, 2021

Okay, Kaz is low-key annoying me now. She’s mad at Tyler for not giving her 100% but she is not giving Matt 100% and she’s annoyed that he’s annoyed and not giving her cuddles #loveisland pic.twitter.com/PNli83070J — Hayley Bowerman (@hayley_bowerman) August 3, 2021

Kaz is being just a little bit of a hypocrite with the Tyler and Matt situation, it’s getting on my nerves ngl #LoveIsland — ♡ 𝒶 𝓃 𝑜 𝓊 𝓈 𝓀 𝒶 ♡ (@PrincessAnouska) August 3, 2021

Kaz is such a hypocrite- she needs to pick one just like Tyler- she is stringing Matthew along as a backup which is what she is accusing Tyler of doing #LoveIsland — Joe (@JoeMCFC____) August 2, 2021

Sorry but Kaz is being a hypocrite. She wants BOTH Tyler and Matthew to only be focused on her but wants to explore the two options? That’s very muggy! #LoveIsland — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) August 2, 2021



At the end of Monday night’s episode, a looming recoupling was teased, where the girls will get to decide who they want to couple up with.

Fans are unsure of who will pick who, with the villa still reeling from the Casa Amor fall-out.

Millie and Abigail haven’t gotten to know anyone else since their partners Toby and Liam were unfaithful in Casa Amor, while Kaz will have to decide whether she wants to give Tyler another chance or pursue a romance with Matthew.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.