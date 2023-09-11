Love Island UK star shocks fans by appearing on ANOTHER version of the show

Love Island star Haris Namani has shocked fans by appearing on the Albanian version of the dating show.

The 21-year-old appeared on the UK version of the show earlier this year, but he was dumped from the villa after just a few days.

The boxer has since entered the Love Island Albania villa as a bombshell and in the promo clip, he speaks fluent Albanian.

Haris was dumped from the UK version of the show shortly after shocking footage emerged of him punching someone in a street fight.

The UK Sun originally reported that the footage had been taken after a boozy night out in May 2022, and was first circulated on Snapchat.

After the first punch, Haris is heard yelling: “I’m not a bully” as a friend watching cheers him on, yelling: “Go on Haris”. While throwing the second punch, Haris yells: “I’m not a bully, I’m not a f**king bully”, before turning to the camera and saying: “On my mum’s life…” Haris addressed the resurfaced footage after he was dumped from the Love Island villa . Haris said: “I’m devastated that this video has been seen, it’s not a reflection of my character.” “I’m not someone that goes looking for fights and I didn’t want to be in that situation. This was a heat of the moment thing.” “The video doesn’t show everything that happened,” Haris continued. “Afterwards we met up and we cleared the air; we’ve shaken hands and we get along now. It’s not something that would happen again.” Haris’ dad Mehedin Namani previously defended his son over the resurfaced clip, and disputed claims that the incident happened in May 2022. He told MailOnline: “This happened two years ago. They’re friends, they shook hands. This was a long time ago – it’s nothing.” “He’s not a bad boy, he’s got a good record. He’s been brought up in the right way. This is just people who are jealous and they want to put him down.” “The kid who Haris punched is okay with with him now. It was a misunderstanding at that time. If you were speak with the kid who it was, the kid would not have anything bad to say about Haris.”