Love Island teases ’emotional reunion’ between THESE Islanders following shock double exit

Love Island has teased an “emotional reunion” between Harrison and Lauren following a shock double exit.

As a result of the new Bombshell Angel picking Ty as her number one boy, Lauren was sent home, leaving islanders in shock.

Lauren had urged Harrison to leave the villa with her, and the footballer said he would take the evening to sleep on it.

The next day, the 22-year-old announced that he was leaving as he realised Lauren was what he wanted.

In recent days, Harrison turned back to Toni after being intimate with Lauren, but despite this, he was quick to change his mind on who he had a better connection with.

Now, ITV has teased an emotional reunion between the pair, saying: “Tonight’s Love Island: Aftersun will showcase the emotional reunion between Harrison and Lauren, after he dramatically chose to leave the Villa following Lauren being dumped from the Island.”

Along with fellow dumped Islanders Ben Holbrough, Adrada Pop, Tommy Bradley, and Lucy Quinn, the couple will also be in the studio to talk about their Love Island experience.

Speaking about his decision to leave the villa, Harrison previously said: “It was an emotional one last night, I’m happy with my decision and stand by it. It was sad saying goodbye to everyone.”

“It’s all I’ve known for 4 and a half weeks! It was the best summer of my life, I had some amazing times in there. I did obviously regret a few things I did but I loved the experience, I can’t fault it.”

Picturing what his future will look like with Lauren, Harrison said that’ll make long-distance “work.”

“It will be no issue. We left on good terms but the two days prior to leaving we weren’t talking properly so it would be good to have a conversation, get everything out in the open and hopefully move forward from there.”

“I feel very strongly about the girl, I wouldn’t have left if I didn’t. I have no doubt in my mind that she’ll be my girlfriend one day. I’m buzzing to see her and reunite! She’s such a great girl.”

SuperValu Insurance is our official Reality TV partner this summer.

A leading provider of car, home, travel and life insurance, SuperValu Insurance offers a range of cover options to suit people of all ages and all life stages.

For more information and a quote, check out SuperValu.ie/Insurance.

(SuperValu Financial Services DAC t/a SuperValu Insurance is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland).