Love Island teaser sees Will grow close to new bombshell Jessie

Excitement hits the Love Island villa tonight, as two new bombshells enter the villa.

For the first time in the show’s history, two Love Island legends from the Australian version of the show will join the UK series in search for another shot at love.

Jessie Wynter and Aaron Waters will surprise the other Islanders during a pool party, and it looks like Jessie has her eye on Will…

As night falls, Jessie and Will go up to the terrace for a chat.

She tells the farmer: “I’m from a place called Tasmania. I kind of grew up in the country.”

Will responds: “Loving it, same, everyone in here is like city people and I’m a little country boy.”

Jessie says: “I feel like you kind of don’t strike me as the kind of guy to be in an office, I feel like it’s a country thing because I’m the same.”

As they continue to bond over shared interests, Will compliments Jessie as he says: “You’re honestly a 10/10, you’re unreal.”

Jessie replies: “You’re obviously gorgeous as well, you really are.”

Will tells her: “I can’t stop looking at your eyes, your eye contact is so good.”

Has Will finally found his match?

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media Two.

