Love Island stars Toni and Cach poke fun at engagement rumours: ‘Bride of Britain incoming’

Love Island stars Toni and Cach appeared to poke fun at engagement rumours ahead of the 2025 Pride of Britain awards.

After winning the series in the summer, the 25-year-old American and the 24-year-old dancer from London have been going from strength to strength.

After relocating permanently to the UK, the previous waitress from Las Vegas posted a sweet video on TikTok showing her getting ready for the event.

Lipsyncing to Raye’s hit song Where Is My Husband! Toni held up her hand to show off a diamond ring, as she sang: “I would like a ring, I would like a ring…”

Cach gave a wide-eyed, cheeky grin behind her, as she captioned the post: “@Cacherel bride of Britain incoming.”

Later, while on the red carpet, she appeared to have moved the ring to her index finger, suggesting the TikTok video was simply a joke.

On Monday, the Love Island winner revealed she had finally gotten her visa approved after admitting she had been “sleeping on couches.”

She penned in a post: “MOOD BC MY VISA WAS APPROVED! The last two months has probably been the most stressful time of my life, but I am so appreciative of everyone who has supported me along the way.”

“A special shout out to @cacherel_ , thank you for being my rock while I’ve been a ‘homeless’ mess… there’s no one in the world who I’d rather spend every day with. thank you for loving me for who I am & keeping me (somewhat) ‘sane.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by toni laites🧿 (@tonilaites)

“& thank you to @ymugroup for going through this hell of a process with me…I can’t wait to do big things & make you guys proud. your hard work doesn’t go unnoticed.”

“Cheers to my new beginnings in the UK… I’m here to stay.”