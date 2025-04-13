Love Island stars take ‘next step’ in relationship as they return to reality TV

Love Island stars Elma Pazar and Sammy Root have taken the “next step” in their relationship as they returned to TOWIE.

The pair previously appeared on TOWIE separately but struck up a romance on this year’s Love Island: All Stars.

During his time on TOWIE, Elma and Sammy were shown having a flirty relationship with friend Roman Hackett, stating they “had been flirting for a while.”

Speaking about how the pair knew each other, Sammy joked: “We were at an event and then I walked in and Elma wouldn’t leave me alone all night. Pestering me.”

“Nah I was chasing her around like a dog,” he continued.

Now, in exclusive photos shared by The Sun, the couple were surprised by the TOWIE co-stars as they returned to Essex.

Speaking about their relationship, Sammy told The Sun: “On the weekend she met my family… that was a treat. They were all really happy.”

“And I went to meet her sister… we were there and that went really good.”

Outside of the villa, Elma also shared why she believes her relationship is on the right track.

She said: “We have not been in each other’s pockets, which I think is very healthy. We have both gone back to our lives which is nice.”

“We have still got each other – we speak every single day, and I met his family.”

“Our families watched us for the last few weeks and probably feel like they know us inside out so it is nice for them to meet us properly.”

The couple also addressed speculation that they were a couple before they entered the All Stars villa.

Sammy stated that the pair never took things further than a flirty relationship: “The first time we met it was very flirty.”

“And then every time we filmed, we flirted a little bit. It

didn’t go anywhere… and it took us to be in the right place at the right time to start.”

“As soon as it started it felt really, really natural,” he continued.