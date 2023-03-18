Love Island stars Ron and Lana hit with split rumours after ‘furious argument’

Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins have been hit with split rumours.

The pair, who placed runners-up on the winter series of Love Island 2023, reportedly had a “furious argument” on the plane back to the UK.

A source told The UK Sun: “Lana and Ron had a furious argument on the plane home – production crew had to step in and calm it down.

The source continued: “They were so fuming they refused to film the ‘meeting the family’ part of the reunion show at Heathrow until producers stepped in again.”

“They were due to stay overnight in London together but after the fight they went back to their family homes separately to cool down.”

However, a separate source told The UK Mirror that it was “always” Ron and Lana’s plan to “spend the night with their respective families” after arriving in the UK.

Speaking to ITV after the final, Ron responded to those who doubt his compatibility with Lana, as he addressed their “ups and downs” in the villa.

He said: “I think it’s hard, because they weren’t [ups and downs] in our brains. We never lost sight of one another. Yes we, well me more so, yes we took the experience to the full, in terms of I need to test that Lana is the right person for me and did what I needed to do.”

“And in the back of my head I was always like, ‘No, why am I doing that?’ Because it’s just coincidence and chance she was the one from the first day.”

Ron continued: “I can understand people from seeing it wouldn’t know, and even people in the Villa didn’t know, but we always knew.”

Lana added: “Yeah I’m the same. There were directions in different parts of the Villa that we tried, but my heart never left Ron and I think Ron was the same where his heart never left me.”

“Even though you’d try and use your brain to go elsewhere and think maybe I need to do this, the fact of the matter is that we never left each other really, we were always going to end up together.”