Love Island stars Paige Thorne and Adam Collard spark split rumours

Love Island stars Paige Thorne and Adam Collard have sparked split rumours.

The couple, who came fifth on the 2022 series of the ITV dating show, have been sharing snaps without each other as they spend time apart.

On Tuesday, Adam shared a topless photo of himself, captioned: “Pump up the tempo.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A D A M C O L L A R D (@adamcollard)

Eagled-eyed fans noticed that Paige did not like or comment on his post.

One commented: “No comment by Paige? What’s going on? Please tell me you are still together?”

Another said: “Where is Paige? You’re not with each other very much.”

Paige and Adam struck up a romance on Love Island after the 26-year-old entered the villa as a bombshell in a shock twist.

The personal trainer, who originally appeared on the show in 2018, set his sights on Paige the minute he joined the show – but the paramedic was coupled up with Jacques O’Neill at the time.

However, Jacques then made the shock decision to leave the villa, as he confessed to his fellow Islanders that he wasn’t “being himself” and was “struggling”.

In an emotional scene, the 23-year-old told Paige he was going to wait for her on the outside, and urged her to enjoy the rest of her time on the show.

However, Paige went on to pursue a romance with Adam, and the pair made it through to the semi-final of the show, before being dumped from the villa.

It’s understood Paige hasn’t spoken to her former flame Jacques since she returned to the UK.