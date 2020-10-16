Home UK Showbiz Love Island stars Lucie Donlan and Luke Mabbott save young family from...

Love Island stars Lucie Donlan and Luke Mabbott save young family from being swept out to sea

The couple have warned fans how dangerous the ocean can be

Kendra Becker | Editor
Love Island stars Lucie Donlan and Luke Mabbott helped save a family from being swept out to sea in Cornwall on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Lucie told fans that a mum and her four young children, including a baby, could have been in “big trouble” when the tide came in on a Cornish beach.

She wrote: “Now the Lifeguards have gone please be careful out there on the beaches if your not familiar with it please.”

“Luke and I had to help a family today from being cut off by the side that had 4 young kids and one was only a couple months old.”

“The Tide was rushing in and if we weren’t there, they would have been in big trouble,” she continued.

“We had to wade/swim across and get the kids on my surfboard then help the mother and her baby across safely.”

“We were so glad everyone was safe, but I worry to think of this happening to another family that are not sure about how dangerous the ocean can be,” she added.

