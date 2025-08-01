Love Island stars Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan share glimpses of their wedding day preparations

Love Island stars have shared a glimpse of their wedding preparations, as the get ready to tie the knot today.

The pair, who won Love Island in 2023, announced their engagement in April 2024 – almost a year after meeting and falling in love in the South African Villa.

Now, taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Thursday, they both prepared for the big day.

Kai got a fresh trim for the occasion, sharing snaps of himself in the barber’s chair and penning: “Trim completed. Now time to log off for a few days, enjoy life, be present and marry the love of my life.”

Meanwhile, Sanam showed off her wedding nails on her story, with her fingernails adorned with pearl and sequins.

The bride wrote alongside her snap: “Tomorrow”, alongside emojis of a bride and groom.

This morning, the social worker took to her story again to share make up products all laid-out and wrote, “It’s timmmeeeeee.”

Last week, both the bride and groom shared snaps of their hen and stag dos before the big day.

Sanam jetted off to Ibiza with her pals and mum, while Kai and his friends went drinking on their sport-themed outing.

Kai also paid tribute to his future wife ahead of their wedding day, as he got her name tattooed on his arm while abroad.