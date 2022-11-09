Love Island stars Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope taking HUGE step in their relationship

Love Island stars Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope are taking HUGE step in their relationship.

The couple placed third on the 2022 series of the hit dating show, and their relationship has gone from strength to strength since leaving the villa.

Dami, who hails from Dublin, is now preparing to move in with his London-based girlfriend in the coming weeks.

Indiyah told MailOnline: “We’re moving in together in a couple weeks!”

“So we’re both looking forward to moving in and getting ready for Christmas actually, it’ll be our first one together.”

“I’ve made a whole list of Christmas traditions, we’re gonna go to the Christmas Markets, we’re gonna do the dinner, I’ve made a whole list of things. We’re gonna be super extra for Christmas.”

Indiyah also revealed she and Dami “prioritise quality time” together amid their newfound fame.

She said: “We try to keep one day a week free for one another. It’s quite easy to get caught up and not enjoy that quality time, but because our jobs are so similar we can balance it.”

Dami and Indiyah’s Love Island co-star Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page have also moved in together since leaving the villa, and 2022 winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti are planning on moving in together soon.