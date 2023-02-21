Love Island stars Ekin-Su and Davide share snaps from lavish holiday to the Maldives

Love Island stars Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti haved shared snaps from their lavish holiday to the Maldives.

The couple, who won the 2022 series of the hit dating show, jetted off to the tropical paradise shortly after Ekin-Su was voted off Dancing On Ice.

Turkish actress Ekin-Su took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to share stunning photos of her enjoying a coconut drink while soaking up the sun.

She captioned the post: “Under the coconut tree 🌴”

Her Love Island co-star Dami Hope commented: “You look stunning Ekin 🔥🔥”, and Tasha Ghouri wrote: “EKINNNNN this is!!! 😍😍😍😍”.

Davide also took to Instagram last week to share a mini vlog from their trip, and wrote: “Less than 24 hours and I already decided I don’t wanna come back 😬 I’m in heaven 🤩🇲🇻”

After winning Love Island last year, Ekin-Su and Davide’s relationship has gone from strength to strength.

The fan-favourite couple recently moved in together and in December, Davide surprised his girlfriend with a promise ring.

The reality stars also landed their own ITV travel series called Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings – which was a huge hit with fans.

The reason I love this guy so much is he’s always been there for me. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/46uR98E1SB — Ekin Su (@ekinsuofficial) February 20, 2023