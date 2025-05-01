Love Island star’s current parter reacts to on-screen reunion with ex islander Rebecca Gormley

Love Island’s Biggs Chris’ current parter has reacted to his on-screen reunion with ex islander Rebecca Gormley.

The couple met on the winter edition of Love Island in 2020, and moved in together with their families over lockdown.

However, Biggs told The Sun after a year of dating, that the pair broke up “because we want different things.”

Now, in Amanda Holden’s latest series, where ex-couples confront eachother over cheating in their relationship, the love island stars have reunited.

Now, following the airing of the series, Biggs’ current partner Emily Mclean has reacted to the reunion.

In a tiktok, Emily could be seen sitting with her friends as she captioned the video: “POV – your man walks into a Netflix show to get back with his supermodel ex at 8am on a Wednesday morning.”

Emily also wrote: “Couldn’t fkn write it honestly , anyways #justiceforbiggs #cheatunfinishedbusiness “

In the comments, fans expressed their confusion, as in the series, Biggs expresses his desire to get back with his ex Rebecca.

One follower wrote: “When was it filmed? I said to my husband they ain’t been together for ages and he’s got a kid?! I’m confused 🤣” to which Emily responded: “It was filmed a year ago before we were together ❤️”

On her Instagram stories, Emily reacted to the series writing: “That;s actually gave me my first grey hair,” followed by a sweet video of the pair as she wrote: “Biggs and Emily unite.”

It’s unclear how long the pair have been together, but Emily first posted the former Love Island in a series of photos to her Tiktok in September of last year.

In March, Biggs and Emily shared they had moved in together as she wrote: “Suddenly “come over” turned into “come home.”