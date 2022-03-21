Love Island stars confirmed for new ITV show ‘The Games’

Love Islanders Olivia Attwood and Wes Nelson are among the stars who have been confirmed for ITV’s new show ‘The Games’.

The show will see 12 celebrities compete against each other in a range of fun challenges including track events and in the swimming pool, after being coached by professionals.

Holly Willoughby, Alex Scott and Freddie Flintoff will present the show, while football legend Chris Kamara will provide the commentary.

The six female celebs taking part in the show are Love Island’s Olivia Attwood, Mel B’s daughter Phoenix Brown, model Christine McGuinness, songwriter Chelcee Grimes, Emmerdale star Rebecca Sarker and journalist Lucrezia Millarini.

The team of six boys will include Love Islander Wes Nelson, Strictly star Kevin Clifton, The Wanted’s Max George, Harry Potter actor Josh Herdman, Corrie star Colson Smith and ex-Corrie star Ryan Thomas.

According to ITV, the two teams “will battle it out in the athletics arena, the swimming pool, gymnasium and velodrome.”

“As the leader board takes shape with each night, the series will culminate in an exhilarating final showdown in which one male champion and one female champion will be crowned,” the network added.

A release date for the show has not yet been confirmed.