Love Island star Tyrique Hyde responds to rumours of All Stars appearance

Love Island star Tyrique Hyde has responded to rumours he will appear on the upcoming season of All Stars.

Last week, it was announced the series would return for a third season – with an extended run of six weeks, rather than five.

Following the announcement, fans have speculated which iconic former Islanders will return for a second or third chance at love – and Tyrique Hyde has addressed the rumours.

In a video for TikTok, the former Love Island star told his followers: “To everyone messaging me and tagging me in stuff about All Stars season 3, please redirect your messages to ITV UK. They know what they need to do to make it happen.”

He continued: “To be fair though, they might not need me, whoever casted the last season done a fantastic job,” as he captioned the post: “Please re direct your messages…thanks MGMT.”

Viewers shared their desire for the 26-year-old to return to the series, with one writing: “TYRIQUE AND ALIMA,” another wrote: “We definitely need tyrique,” and a third wrote: “oh no we NEED you trust me.”

Tyrique first appeared on Love Island in 2023, where he reached the final, placing third place with ex-girlfriend Ella Thomas

Throughout their time on the show, the pair experienced several ups and downs, with Tyrique being painted as a villain in the show.

The couple briefly parted ways back in November 2023, before reconciling.

However, in February 2024, the pair reportedly split up for good.

A source told The Sun at the time: “They have tried really hard but just been having constant arguments.”

“At the end of day they want different things and it’s too hard to make it work. They are saying it’s over for good this time and there is no going back.”

Earlier this year, in April, the 26-year-old revealed where he stood with his ex, telling OK! Magazine that the pair were “cool now.”

He said: “Ella’s a lovely person – there’s no bad blood. She taught me a lot about myself and relationships, especially when it comes to emotional intelligence.”