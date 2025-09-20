Love Island star Georgia Harrison teases a reality TV show with partner as due date of first child nears

Love Island star Georgia Harrison has teased bringing cameras into her life full-time for a reality TV show with her partner, Jack, as her due date for their first child nears.

The Love Island star announced that she is expecting a baby with her partner, Jack Stacey, back in April.

Before returning to Love Island in 2024 for its All Stars spin-off, the TV personality rose to stardom in the villa in 2007.

Now, she’s looking to return to the screen, teasing a reality show based on motherhood.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: “I think it would be really fun to do a reality TV show based around motherhood.”

“I think I’ve shared so much of the harder parts of my life through television.”

“It would be really nice to actually be filming something that was highlighting the most important part of my life, which is when I actually found a happy ending, becoming a mother, getting to a stage that I’m actually having a lot of fun,” she continued.

She added: “It would definitely be good to do something like that further down the line.”

“But I don’t know what parenthood is going to be like yet. So, you know, when you do agree to film any sort of show, it is so much tougher than it looks,” she confessed.

“It’s not just like a camera pops in for an hour. You are filming like 10 to 12 hours a day. And obviously my partner has a normal job.”

“At the same time, he’s not someone who has ever been involved in television. It would be how he feels about it as well, because you would want to make sure that it makes your relationship stronger,” the 30-year-old stated.

In April of this year, Georgia announced she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Jack Stacey.

Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old shared sweet snaps from a maternity shoot with her partner as they posed with their scan.

She wrote: “We’ve been keeping a secret 🪄✨🤰”

She continued: “Me and Jack are having a baby! Due November 2025, we can’t wait to welcome this little one into the world and embrace all the joy and love he or she will bring 🌸❤️ ”

“I still can’t believe I’ve finally got everything I ever wanted and i couldn’t be more grateful 🥲 …And just like that 2 are about to become 3 🧑‍🍼👩‍🍼”