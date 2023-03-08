Love Island star Tasha Ghouri surprises beau Andrew Le Page in the sweetest way

Tasha Ghouri has surprised her beau Andrew Le Page in the sweetest way.

The couple met on the 2022 series of Love Island, and quickly moved in together.

The Guernsey native celebrated his 28th birthday on March 7, and Tasha decorated their apartment in celebration.

Tasha decorated their apartment with black and gold balloons, which had photos of the pair attached to the strings.

The blonde beauty also gifted her beau a cake which read “or whatever” – an ode to his iconic Love Island one liner “I licked her tit or whatever”.

Sharing sweet snaps from the occasion along with adorable pictures of herself and Andrew, Tasha shared a birthday tribute to her beau.

The dancer penned: “Happy birthday to my lover, best friend and soul mate.”

“I’m eternally grateful that you came into my life in 2022. Ever since then we’ve just grown together.”

“I’m such a lucky girl to be able to experience your love, smile and just you every single day.”

“Here’s to 28! I’m proud of you 🌹🫶🏼.”