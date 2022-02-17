Love Island star stages protest outside Molly-Mae Hague’s PrettyLittleThing fashion show

A former Love Island star staged a protest outside Molly-Mae Hague’s PrettyLittleThing fashion show.

The 22-year-old, who is the creative director of PLT, showed off her collection with the popular online fashion retailer at the Londoner Hotel on Wednesday night.

A host of famous faces attended the show, including Molly-Mae’s boyfriend Tommy Fury, BFF Maura Higgins, and TOWIE star Demi Sims.

Outside the event, a group of protesters accused the fashion group who owns PLT of being one of the world’s biggest contributors to the climate crisis.

Among those at the protest was 2021 Love Island contestant Brett Staniland, who spoke to the crowd over a microphone about fast fashion and held up protest signs.

Thanks to those who came and supported the protest last night with @venetialamanna @OhSoEthical and I. Boohoo group don’t care about the planet or people. They care about money and get it through exploitation. #boohoo #PLTbyMollyMae #PayYourWorkers pic.twitter.com/OHqLKym4PO — Brett Staniland (@TwinBrett_) February 17, 2022

Earlier this week, Molly-Mae spoke about how her new PLT collection would focus more on sustainability.

She told OK!: “Sustainability is a massive topic at the moment. The people who produce these garments are people who work day in and day out for the items to not be throw-away fashion.

“We want people to love these garments and wear them constantly,” the influencer added.