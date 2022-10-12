Love Island star ‘splits’ from girlfriend of two years

Love Island star Rykard Jenkins has reportedly split from his girlfriend of two years Siân Owen.

The couple have deleted all traces of each other from their Instagrams, and no longer follow each other.

Their rumoured split comes just months after Rykard revealed his plans to propose to Siân.

In April, Rykard told OK! magazine: “Being with Siân is the best thing that’s ever happened to me in my life. I’m really happy to be with her.”

“We got together at the start of lockdown. I was going through a really hard time because I wasn’t able to work, she stuck by me through thick and thin.

“I love her, I love her family and I can’t wait to ask her to be my wife one day. We’ve been together two years now so [proposing] is definitely on the cards.

“We’ll get our first holiday out of the way and then yeah, it could be this year, could be next year, who knows?”

Rykard appeared on the second season of Love Island back in 2016.