Love Island star sparks romance rumours with fellow islander after ex goes public with new romance

Love Island star Tyrique Hyde has sparked romance rumours with fellow islander Zara Deniz after his ex Ella Thomas went public with her new romance with footballer Lloyd Jones.

In a clip posted to TikTok, the pair appeared to be acting flirty as they engaged in chit chat.

in the clip he can be heard asking: “Is this soft at all?” as he reached to feel the fabric of her dress.

Zara can be seen smirking at the former Love Island star as she mumbled something back.

The flirty interaction comes shortly after Tyrique Hyde appeared to take a swipe at his ex Ella Thomas and her new relationship.

Sharing a throwback of himself he captioned the post: “Nah, I’m very sad, trust me.”

Many fans took note of the timing and interpreted it as a subtle jab or response to Ella’s new relationship.

Tyrique and Ella placed third in the Love Island 2023 final, however last year they announced their split.

Ella has now moved on to footballer Lloyd Jones, as she “hard launched” their relationship earlier this week.

Taking to Instagram, Ella captioned the post: “Recently 🖤,” as she shared selfies and pictures of the pair dressed up for an event.

Fellow islanders supported the romance, with Uma Jammeh writing: “YESSSSSSSS PERIOD”

Catherine Agbaje also wrote: “Babess happiness looks good on you 😍”