Love Island star sparks feud with Dami Hope as he sets his sights on girlfriend Indiyah Polack

Love Island’s David Salako has ignited a feud with former contestant Dami Hope by setting his sights on his girlfriend Indiyah Polack.

The drama kicked off after the 24-year-old, who was dumped from the villa last week, hit out at Dami for sharing a tweet about his hair cut.

During his brief time on the show, Dami tweeted: “Atp [at this point] if David needs a trim I’ll cut his hair ffs.”

Responding to his tweet on Tuesday, David posted a video of him having his hair trimmed by Dami’s barber.

Speaking to the camera, the Essex native said: “So Dami, you’ve been getting onto me since I left the villa. I’ve stolen your barber – you know what I’m going for next!’

Dami reposted the video on his Instagram Story, and wrote: “Man said you know what I’m going for next 😂 You couldn’t even bag a girl in the villa and you think you can take mine.”

He also commented on the post: “Man got a trim and still looks the same, A1 marketing tho.”

David joked about stealing Dami’s girlfriend Indiyah after he appeared on Love Island’s official Morning After podcast, which she hosts with Sam Thompson.

Dami and Indiyah shot to fame on Love Island last summer, which saw them finish in third place.

The couple have since moved into a flat together in London.

