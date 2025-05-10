Love Island star sparks concern as she ‘can’t cope’ after being rushed to hospital

Love Island star Hannah Elizabeth has left her followers in a state of worry after she shared that she was back in A&E after being hit with a mystery illness or industry.

The 35-year-old took to her Instagram story to share a snap of the entrance of a hospital, and wrote: “this is so bad i cant cope with this HELL 🔫😩😢.”

Hannah shot to fame after being on the first season of ITV’s Love Island back in 2015 and then went on to be a contestant on Love Island: All Stars last year.

She went on to provide a further update on the situation by sharing a picture of her hand as she lay in a hospital bed, and captioned it: “Back here ppl.”

This comes only a few weeks after she was rushed to hospital for an urgent last-minute surgery.

At the time, Hannah wrote on Instagram: “I am in hospital atm for a few days. Had last minute surgery today as not been well.”

“Just wanting to let brands know as I have not been able to work or post or respond to messages. Hate to let down but soon as I’m on the mend I can get back to work.”

Hannah came second in the first season of Love Island alongside Jon Clark.

The pair coupled up at the beginning of the series and even got engaged, however their relationship did not last the test of time.

Hannah went on to welcome her first child, Reggie, in November 2019 with her then-boyfriend George Andreetti.

She is now understood to be in a relationship with English footballer Ronnie Vint.