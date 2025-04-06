Love Island star sparks backlash as she shares ‘distasteful’ post promoting new music

Love Island star Danica Taylor has recieved backlash from fans after she shared a “distasteful” post promoting new music.

During the eight series of Love Island, the reality star entered the villa as a bombshell, but was unlucky inlove.

Now, the 23-year-old has sparked anger from fans after she appeared to insinuate she had passed away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DANICA (@_danicataylor)

The reality star shared a number of black and white photos of herself with the caption: “Rest in peace x”

However, fans found the promotion offensive, calling it “distasteful” in light of the tragic deaths of former Love Island stars.

One wrote: “Not really funny given the amount of love islanders that have passed away x”

Another wrote: “This is such an awful caption considering how many islanders have passed away.”

A third commented: “I like Danica but if this is a promotional video to get more likes and views not the right way to go to be honest!”

Danica has yet to address the backlash but uploaded another black-and-white video, which appears to be a teaser for a music video.

Fans were offended by the caption, given the number of islander’s who sadly passed away following their appearances on the reality show.

Both Love Island contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis took their own lives after their appearances on the show.