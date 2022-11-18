Love Island star Shaughna Phillips shares concern over pregnancy

Love Island star Shaughna Phillips shares concern over her pregnancy.

Last month, the 28-year-old announced she was expecting her first child with her mystery boyfriend.

The reality star recently had her 20-week scan and later revealed that her baby’s head is at the “top her belly, while the feet are at the bottom”.

“I’m a little nervous about that because if the position stays the same, I can’t have the natural birth I want. I’ll have to have a C-section,” Shaughna wrote in her column in OK! magazine.

“My doctors have said that babies turn all the time, so I have some time until week 35 – which is when I’ll have to make the decision on whether to undergo a medical procedure to turn the baby around.”

The Love Island star added: “My brother was in breech with my mum and she had the procedure, but it didn’t matter in the end because he turned back around before the birth. She also said the procedure was excruciating, so I don’t know if I’ll go down that route.”

Although she would prefer to give birth naturally in hospital, Shaughna explained that she will do whatever the doctor tells her is best.

Shaughna announced her pregnancy alongside a sweet video in October.

She wrote: “Our greatest chapter yet… ✨🤍”

The reality star confirmed her new relationship back in April but has not yet revealed the identity of her mystery man.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaughna Phillips (@shaughnaphillips)

Speaking to Goss.ie back in June about why she is keeping her relationship private, Shaughna said: “It’s just private and I think also when you post things all over social media, there are people out there who have no idea who you are but will do anything they can to try and ruin your happiness.”

“Everyone who knows me or my boyfriend knows that we are together, and I just want to keep it that way really.”