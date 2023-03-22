Love Island star Shaughna Phillips addresses rumours she’s secretly given birth

Love Island star Shaughna Phillips has addressed rumours she’s secretly given birth.

The 28-year-old is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Billy, who was recently charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

Billy will appear at London’s Southwark Crown Court on a later date.

Taking to her Instagram story on Tuesday, Shaughna assured fans she has yet to give birth.

The Love Island star wrote: “Sorry I think I made a few of you think baby was here after I shared my placenta plus box!”

“Baby is still very much snug as a bug, it was just the preparation kit that was delivered.”

“4 days until due date my little Aries baby.”

Shaughna, who started dating businessman and property developer Billy in 2020, recently opened up about the “challenging few weeks” she’s faced since her beau’s arrest.

Speaking to OK! magazine, the Love Island star said: “After a challenging few weeks, obviously, the baby’s father isn’t around. But my main focus has always been just to prepare for the birth and try to be as calm as possible.”

“I’m good at just saying, ‘Right, the show must go on.’”

“Billy’s not around, but I don’t want to say that I’m doing it on my own, because I’m absolutely not – my family’s incredible,” Shaughna continued. “It’s going to be different, but I don’t want to say it’s going to be bad.”

In a statement shared with OK! magazine at the time of Billy’s arrest, Shaughna’s rep said: “Shaughna had absolutely no knowledge of any activity involving the allegations against Billy.”

They also said that she “will be openly assisting the police with their enquiries”.

“We kindly ask the public to be mindful of the imminent birth of Shaughna’s baby and allow her some privacy during this difficult time.”