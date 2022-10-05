Love Island star sets the record straight on rumours Casa Amor’s Mollie and George are step-siblings

Love Island star Tasha Ghouri has set the record straight on Casa Amor bombshells Mollie Salmon and George Tasker are step-siblings.

Last month, George took to his Instagram Stories to share the “mad story” about his mum and Mollie’s dad finding love after meeting at the Love Island 2022 reunion show.

When asked about a photo of him and Mollie, he replied: “So basically, absolute madness, my mum has married Mollie’s dad. So now we are stepbrother and stepsister, which is mad.”

“They met at the reunion about a month ago and since then got engaged and got married, the 23-year-old added.

George also shared a photo of himself and his mum on her wedding day last month, and captioned the post: “Congratulations mum 🤍👰‍♀️.”

However, his co-star Tasha appeared on 98FM’s Big Breakfast on Wednesday morning and put the rumours to rest.

She said: “I can actually confirm that this is not true, I actually saw Molly the other day and I did ask her about it, and she said it’s not true. so..yeah, just to put it out there!”

The dancer, who came in fourth place on the show with her boyfriend Andrew Le Page, also revealed what TV show she would like love to sign up for next.

She said: “I think everyone expects this, I would love to do something like Dancing on Ice or Strictly Come Dancing just because they are both linked with dancing so what else would I not love to do!”