Love Island star reveals if she’s reached millionaire status after signing three HUGE brand deals

Love Island star Tasha Ghouri has revealed whether she has reached millionaire status after signing three HUGE brand deals.

The 24-year-old placed fourth alongside her boyfriend Andrew Le Page on the 2022 series of the hit dating show.

The dancer has since become the first pre-loved fashion ambassador for eBay, a UK ambassador for L’Oreal Paris and recently signed a deal with SIMMI London.

In an interview with The Sun, Tasha was asked whether she was close to becoming a millionaire, to which she responded: “I wouldn’t say yet.”

The dancer then admitted that she had yet to treat herself with her newfound earnings, because she wants to be “sensible” with her success.

“I haven’t treated myself yet, I have been treating myself to takeaways if that counts,” she told the outlet.

Tasha continued: “I want to be sensible and save my money, I want a future, I want my own home. I might treat myself to a little handbag and some shoes.”

“I have an accountant, it’s the same accountant I had before. It’s been so helpful because coming out you have the urge to just splash out but I think I am quite straight headed.”

“My dad is the same. He is very strong on like ‘Tasha, you are going to regret it further down the line if you spend it all at once.’ I have good people around me to make sure I am maintaining my money.”

Tasha landed her first deal with eBay shortly after leaving the Love Island villa at the beginning of August.

Sharing the news on Instagram at the time, Tasha wrote: “A BIRTHDAY GIFT TO LAST A LIFETIME ✨ I am over the moon to announce I am @ebay_uk first ever pre-loved ambassador. Prior to love island, I’ve always bought secondhand for my wardrobe, so partnering with #eBay really is a dream come true.”

“I feel passionately that we can all make little swaps to our wardrobes and our lives for the better and so I’m excited to join eBay on their mission to put secondhand fashion front and centre.”

“Plus I’d like to think that over the last 8 weeks I have shown that pre-loved serves up amazing looks while bringing out my personality! Watch this space, more will be revealed!”

Earlier this month, Tasha announced she had become a UK ambassador for global cosmetics brand L’Oreal Paris, writing: “I’m now an official UK ambassador for L’Oreal Paris. So excited for this.”

Just one week later, the 24-year-old announced her collaboration with women’s footwear brand SIMMI London.

Debuting a stunning green look, Tasha took to Instagram to write: “Coming soon… 👀 TASHA GHOURI X SIMMI LONDON.”

Tasha hasn’t been the only Love Island 2022 contestant to land a major deal since their stint in the villa.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu announced her collaboration with Oh Polly earlier this month, Gemma Owen has signed as a brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing, and Paige Thorne has announced a collection with Forever Unique.

Meanwhile, Indiyah Polack has signed two huge deals, one with Boots and the other as brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing’s Marketplace app.

Davide Sanclimenti has also announced an upcoming collection with boohooMAN.