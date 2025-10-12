Love Island star Tom Walker reveals he’s going to be a dad as he shares sweet photos

Love Island star Tom Walker has revealed he’s going to be a dad as he shared sweet photos.

The 35-year-old, who got married in 2021, has shared that he is expecting his first child with his wife, Chloe Rayner.

The pair posted a collection of sunset pictures of Chloe holding her growing baby bump while Tom stood next to her, which were taken on a California beach.

Sharing the sweet photos, Chloe captioned the post: “Baby Walker loading 💫”

Tom appeared on Love Island in 2019, but quickly rekindled his romance with on-and-off girlfriend Chloe shortly after leaving the villa.

Sharing the news that they had gotten married in 2021, on Instagram, Tom wrote: “So… We got married. 💍 After a couple of crazy years we decided to start the year off with a bit of positivity.”

“Last weekend, 2.1.21 we tied the knot COVID style,” he explained.

“We’ve been a long-distance couple, on and off for almost 10 years now! Life experiences, all the challenges of the past few years and then plenty of thinking time, has made me realise that there is only one person I’d like to spend the rest of my life with.

“So we made the decision not to waste anymore time and commit to spending rest of our lives together. Thanks Little One for saying yes and becoming my Wife, I can’t believe how lucky I am to have found you! When you know, you know and I know.”

Sharing the same snaps from their big day, Chloe wrote: “Last week I got to marry my best friend. After 10 years of obstacles and long distance, we finally stepped into a new chapter.

“I can’t believe I’m your wife (!!) @tom9walker, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life laughing, exploring and being in love with you.🤍”

A host of fellow Love Islanders rushed to the comment section, including Amy Hart who wrote: “Congratulations 💖💖”.

Greg O’Shea commented: “Man this is huge!!! So delighted for you. Massive congrats to you and the missus.”

The reality star rose to fame during his stint in the infamous villa back in 2019, which saw him get into an epic row with Maura Higgins.