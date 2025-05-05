Love Island star returns to ‘very normal job’ after HUGE career change

Love Island star Claudia Fogarty has returned to a “very normal job” after a HUGE career change.

The reality TV star and daughter of a famous motorcycle racer appeared on the ninth season of Love Island in 2023.

Before appearing on the show, the 30-year-old owned a fashion boutique called Sister Stories.

However, she has now announced she has started teaching pilates at Kore in Preston.

Earlier this week, she took to her Instagram stories to announce her new gig writing: “The 5am get up has started! My first day teaching at @kore_reformerpilates.”

In another story, a follower asked: “How did you train to teach reformer? Do you need qualifications or teaching hours?”

Claudia replied, stating she had started her training last November: “You definitely need a qualification I did my training with HFE. I started my course last Novemeber, it was 5 weekends in total and the rest is online. I don’t think you can teach just from teaching hours I think it’s really important to be qualified. I learned so much and met some lovely people along the way.”

In another question from a follower, they asked: “How much teaching/pilates experience did you have before training?”

Claudia replied: “I’ve been going to reformer session for years and always loved it. So I’d say I had a lot of experience to start with and then did the course for extra knowledge and to hopefully open my own studio one day. For now I’m just really happy teaching and gaining more experience.”

During her time on Love Island, the 30-year-old was coupled up with Casey O’Gorman, before his head was turned in Casa Amor by Rosie Seabrook.

The pair appeared close outside the villa, with them describing their relationship as “friends with benefits” at one stage.

However, they went their separate ways, and Casey went on to win this year’s Love Island All Stars with now girlfriend Gabby Allen.