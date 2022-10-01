Love Island star returns to her day job after finding fame on the show

Love Island star Paige Thorne has returned to her day job after finding fame on the show.

The 24-year-old found love on the hit dating show with her now-boyfriend Adam Collard.

The couple placed fifth, narrowly missing out on the finale by just one day.

Paige, who worked as a paramedic before entering the Love Island villa, has returned to her day job just two months are finding fame on the show.

In a video posted to her Instagram story on Friday, Paige said: “So, as you can see, I’m back in my uniform. I’m about to be doing my first shift back. A little part of me is nervous cause it’s been so long since I’ve been off but more than anything, I’m super excited to be back.”

“Back with my team. Back doing what I absolutely love, what I’m passionate about, what I’m comfortable with. I just know it’s going to be a great shift – well, we say this. Touch wood. But yeah, I can’t wait, absolutely looking forward to it.”

Paige’s return to work as a paramedic comes just days after her boyfriend Adam was spotted “cosying up” to a mystery girl at McDonald’s after a night out.

The Newcastle native insisted that the video is not what it looks like, and that he “only has eyes for Paige”.

The girl in the video, Annie, 18, has since come forward to address the situation.

She told The Mirror: “He ended up putting his arm around me as we chatted but there was nothing happening in the chat, it was so innocent, there was literally nothing wrong.”

“It wasn’t like he had flirted and I was egging him on and he was flirting back, it was nothing like that, how people have described.”

Annie’s revelation comes after reports that Adam and Paige are “on a break”.

A source previously told the outlet: “Paige is really upset by everything that has gone on and feels like she is being humiliated.”

“She believes Adam didn’t do anything and knows women throw themselves at him.”

“But it doesn’t mean she doesn’t find it difficult when people start gossiping about their relationship and share it on social media.”

“Paige had told Adam she needs a break and to spend some time away from him,” the source continued.

“She is new to the spotlight and it is hard when claims about your boyfriend are being sent around thousands of times on Snapchat.”

“Life has been non-stop for Paige since she left the villa and some downtime with her friends and family is what she needs – and what she has chosen to do.”

However, Paige and Adam’s Love Island co-star Andrew Le Page has since shut down rumours of their split.

Adam’s rep issued a statement on his behalf last week, addressing the allegations against him which arose from the viral video.

The rep told The Sun: “Adam headed to McDonald’s after a night out with friends.”

“His friends were alongside him when a group of girls asked for photos and Adam being his friendly self was open to posing and chatting to the girls, alongside other fans who wanted to chat in the same video.”

“Adam understands how this video looks but wants to state that he left the restaurant with his friends and a box of 60 nuggets (with nothing or no one else) with the intention of getting home safely. Adam and Paige are currently dating and Adam only has eyes for her.”

Paige and Adam struck up a romance on Love Island 2022 after the 26-year-old re-entered the villa as a bombshell in a shock twist.

The personal trainer, who originally appeared on the show in 2018, set his sights on the Welsh paramedic the minute he joined the show – but she had been coupled up with Jacques O’Neill at the time.

However, Jacques then made the shock decision to leave the villa, as he confessed to his fellow Islanders that he wasn’t “being himself” and was “struggling”.

In an emotional scene, the 23-year-old told Paige he was going to wait for her on the outside, and urged her to enjoy the rest of her time on the show.

However, Paige went on to pursue a romance with Adam.

The pair made it through to the semi-final, and were dumped from the villa in fifth place, narrowly missing out on the final by one day.

The Love Island 2022 finalists were Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew.