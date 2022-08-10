Love Island star returns to her day job after finding fame on the dating show

Love Island’s Coco Lodge has revealed she’s returned to her day job, after finding fame on the ITV2 dating show.

The 27-year-old has decided to stick to her career as a graphic designer, instead of becoming a full-time influencer like many of her cast mates.

Coco made the confession during a Q&A on Instagram, after a fan asked: “What’s next for Queen Coco?”

Coco replied: “I have so many amazing opportunities and bits and bobs coming my way so I am so thankful for ITV and Love Island but I am also continuing my jobs that I was doing before the show.”

“Currently working on a project for my client as we speak. My graphic design business is @bycoco_uk.”

The 27-year-old joined Love Island as a Casa Amor bombshell, and had a brief fling with Andrew Le Page before he rekindled his romance with Tasha Ghouri.

But ever since she left the villa, Coco has caused quite a stir with her comments in the press, ruffling the feathers of some other Islanders.

During a recent podcast interview, Coco claimed she could have slept with their co-star Josh Le Grove after they were both dumped from the Island.

Coco’s comment didn’t sit well with Summer Bowte, who had struck up a romance with Josh before he left the villa.

The drama came to a head during the Love Island reunion special last week, as Coco and Summer clashed over the situation.