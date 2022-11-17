Love Island star raises eyebrows after failing to support Indiyah Polack at launch party

Love Island star Paige Thorne raised eyebrows after failing to support Indiyah Polack at the launch party for her collaboration with Eylure.

The Welsh paramedic placed fifth on the 2022 series alongside her then-beau Adam Collard, meanwhile the former waitress claimed third place with her Irish boyfriend Dami Hope.

Dami and Paige grew close during their time in the villa, and fans were convinced that there was more tot heir relationship, and many suspected the pair “secretly fancied each other”.

Paige raised eyebrows on Wednesday night after she failed to attend the launch of Indiyah’s collection with Eylure, despite being a close friend of Dami’s.

Alongside Dami and Indiyah, the only Love Island stars to show up at the event were Tasha Ghouri, Andrew Le Page and Ikenna Ekwonna.

Dami previously told Goss.ie: “I put up a TikTok with Paige the other day which had some mixed reactions. There was a lot of supporters like, ‘I love your friendship, you guys are the best.’ But some people were like, ‘Indiyah is a better person than me, how can she be ok with this?’ And I’m like, just shut up.”

“Indiyah and Paige are friends, so people don’t understand the dynamic. If Indiyah had a problem with it, I wouldn’t be chilling with Paige. But she doesn’t.”

Dami told us: “People think I’m publicly disrespecting Indiyah [by hanging out with Paige]. They’re speaking for her when that’s not how she feels. It’s just so boring sometimes.”

“The thing is if I hung out with Paige and didn’t post about it, and a pap took a photo of us, it’s going to become more of a thing. Like, ‘Dami is hiding something.’ You really can’t win in any sense.”

The 26-year-old then told The Evening Standard: “Paige and I can’t even be friends because every time we hang out or speak publicly it’s going to end up with [rumours] that something else is going on.”

“Now she can’t even comment on my posts or really like them anymore because she always gets backlash and is afraid of that, you know. I mean it’s silly.”

When asked how she felt about Dami and Paige’s friendship, Indiyah told the outlet: “I’d be lying if I said it didn’t upset me. Dami is my boyfriend. I mean, it’s just me seeing people come up with think-pieces, especially when you’ve lived in a home with someone and you know what they’re like.”

“I know Paige is not like that, but it still doesn’t help when you see [the gossip]. Absolutely not. It’s not nice to be on the receiving end of that.”

Dami and Indiyah failed to attend the launch of Paige’s collection with Forever Unique last month.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, Tasha and Andrew and Gemma Owen and Luca Bish also snubbed the event.

Paige recently made a bombshell claim that one of the Love Island finalists had privately called time on their romance.

During her appearance on the Saving Grace podcast, the Welsh paramedic played a game of Say It Or Shot It, and was asked: “Who is the fakest couple to come out of Love Island this year?”

The Swansea native replied: “All I’m going to say on this is… There are how many couples left, three? Really there’s only two. But that’s a secret I’ll never tell.”

Although Paige said there are only three couples left from the show, there were actually four: Ekin-Su and Davide, Gemma and Luca, Indiyah and Dami, and Andrew and Tasha.

The Welsh paramedic did not reveal which couple she thought had secretly split; however, each of the couples were forced to dispel rumours that they were the couple Paige had referenced.

Since news broke of their split, Love Island fans are convinced that Gemma and Luca were the couple in question.