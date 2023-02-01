Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

Love Island star Paige Thorne shares plans to get her breast implants removed

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Love Island star Paige Thorne has revealed her plans to get her breast implants removed.

The Welsh paramedic, who appeared on the 2022 series of the hit dating show, admitted she regrets going under the knife in a candid new interview.

Speaking to MailOnline, Paige said: “I’m supposed to be a bra size 32E now, but I would happily go down to a B which is what I was before.”

The 25-year-old continued: “The surgeon did a great job and I do love them, but I think there’s something about having big boobs hat can add to your body because it makes you feel a lot bigger.”

“I don’t like wearing low cut tops now because they’re always there and sometimes it’s ok, and sometimes they’re a bit much, you just have to find clothes that fit them better.”

Paige also discussed her insecurities on the show, admitting: “I struggle a lot with body image, so I’d rather be in something baggy and oversized so that you can’t see much.”

“I did struggle [on the show]. There were days where I didn’t want to be in a bikini, but you just have to put on a brave face and suck it up because it is what it is.”

From Lifted Entertainment
Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub
Pictured: Paige Thorne.
This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms
For further information please contact:
[email protected]
Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us