Love Island star Paige Thorne shares plans to get her breast implants removed

Love Island star Paige Thorne has revealed her plans to get her breast implants removed.

The Welsh paramedic, who appeared on the 2022 series of the hit dating show, admitted she regrets going under the knife in a candid new interview.

Speaking to MailOnline, Paige said: “I’m supposed to be a bra size 32E now, but I would happily go down to a B which is what I was before.”

The 25-year-old continued: “The surgeon did a great job and I do love them, but I think there’s something about having big boobs hat can add to your body because it makes you feel a lot bigger.”

“I don’t like wearing low cut tops now because they’re always there and sometimes it’s ok, and sometimes they’re a bit much, you just have to find clothes that fit them better.”

Paige also discussed her insecurities on the show, admitting: “I struggle a lot with body image, so I’d rather be in something baggy and oversized so that you can’t see much.”

“I did struggle [on the show]. There were days where I didn’t want to be in a bikini, but you just have to put on a brave face and suck it up because it is what it is.”