Love Island star Olivia reveals which Islander she thinks is the ‘shadiest’

Love Island star Olivia Hawkins has revealed which of her co-stars she thinks is the “shadiest”.

The 27-year-old struck up a romance with Maxwell Samuda during this year’s Casa Amor.

In a recent interview with KISS Fresh, the actress admitted: “I mean, some people would say [I’m the shadiest] but…”

“Check Twitter, they would say me for sure,” Olivia joked.

“Do you know what? I feel like everyone has elements of shade in there.”

“You know. It changes every day…”

Olivia and Maxwell sparked fears they’ve already split, as he recently jetted off to Cancún, Mexico without her.

Shutting down the rumours, the actress assured Fubar Radio: “We are absolutely fine. Even though I’ve been on the show, I am still a private person.”

“I’m not the sort of person to upload every single thing that we’re doing. We went out for lunch the other day.”

“He’s gone to Mexico. Probably not the best choice of trips. He booked it before the show. I quite like it, it’s healthy for us to have time apart. We’re good.”

