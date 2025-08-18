Love Island stars Olivia and Alex Bowen welcome their second child together

Olivia Bowen has welcomed her second child with her husband Alex Bowen, and the pair are “bursting with love.”

The 31-year-old was runner-up on the second series of Love Island back in 2016 alongside her now-husband.

Taking to Instagram to announce the arrival of their baby girl, Olivia said, “I can’t even find the words other than to say our beautiful girl Siena Grace is here, and we are all bursting with love.”

She added: “It wasn’t an easy ride but every second worth it a thousand times over. I love my babies.”

Olivia shared a photo of her beaming at her partner while cradling their newborn in her arms, while their three-year-old, Abel, sweetly hugged his little sister.

She also shared a snap of a personalised knitwear which has Siena Grace’s name embroidered onto it along with a selection of flowers.

Olivia and Alex met on season two of the popular ITV dating show and have been together ever since.

Love Island alums Francesca Allen, Kendall Rae Knight and Samie Elishi all showed their support for the couple in the comments section of the post.

Additionally, Too Hot to Handle star Emily Miller, wrote: “Congratulations you guys.”

Geordie Shore star Nathan Henry, added, “Congratulations guys.”

Olivia announced her second pregnancy back in February, and shared a sweet video and wrote in the caption, “A moment, a love – baby no2 – we’re waiting for you.”

The sweet clip, which looks like it had been recorded on a camcorder, showed the moment the couple finding out they were pregnant.

It also featured adorable family moments between Olivia and Alex, and their son Abel, including the toddler kissing his mother’s stomach and wearing a shirt that says “big brother.”