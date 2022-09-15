Love Island star Olivia Attwood reveals her Range Rover was stolen from her home

Olivia Attwood has revealed her Range Rover was stolen from her home.

The reality star, who shot to fame on Love Island back in 2017, took to her Instagram Stories late on Wednesday night to share a photo of her stolen car – which is worth an estimated £70k.

She wrote: “This car has just been stolen from my driveway, about 15 mins ago. If anyone in Manchester sees it. Offering reward. It has a tracker and we have camera images of the thieves.”

“We also know the car has no fuel so any petrol stations in Manchester/Cheshire within the next hour please keep your eyes open,” Olivia added.

The Essex native, who lives in Manchester with her fiancé Bradley Dack, is the latest celeb to have their luxury motor stolen in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, TOWIE star Pete Wicks had his £85k Range Rover taken from his drive in Essex.

Last week, Ryan Giggs’ ex-wife Stacey was left horrified after three masked men made off with her £80k Range Rover Sport.