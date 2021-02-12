Love Island star Olivia Attwood lands second season of her popular reality show

The show was a huge hit with ITVBe viewers last year

Olivia Attwood has landed a second season of her popular reality show, Olivia Meets Her Match.

According to MailOnline, the series will return to our screens this spring, after the show’s first season was dubbed ITVBe’s most successful launch of 2020.

Olivia Meets Her Match follows the 29-year-old and her footballer fiancée Bradley Dack as they prepare for their wedding day.

Confirming the news, Olivia said: “Guess who’s back? I loved bringing everyone along for the wild ride that is mine and Brad’s life last series and I can’t wait to do it all over again, and show everyone what we’ve been up to!”

Alongside their wedding preparations, the show’s second season will document their move to a brand new house, and Olivia’s upcoming 30th birthday.

Olivia rose to fame back in 2017 after appearing on Love Island.

The Essex native later landed a role in TOWIE, before nabbing her own TV show.